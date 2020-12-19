Injury Roundup—Brandon Allen and Logan Wilson Ruled Out For Monday's Game Against Steelers

CINCINNATI — Veteran quarterback Brandon Allen won't play against the Steelers after suffering a knee injury in the Bengals' 30-7 loss to the Cowboys.

The 28-year-old made three starts for the Bengals this season following Joe Burrow's season-ending knee injury.

"He'll be out for Monday night," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He truly is day-to-day. We just had to make the decision today that he's not going to be ready for Monday."

Allen has completed 55-of-84 passes (65.5%) for 506 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in three starts this season.

With Allen out, second-year quarterback Ryan Finley will get the start. He's taken the first-team reps in practice this week. The team is hopeful that he can run their offense efficiently.

"He looked good. He plays with more confidence now than he did his first year," Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said on Friday. "He takes control of the huddle. Seems like he’s ready to go."

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson won't play against the Steelers. He didn't practice all week due to an ankle injury.

Look for veteran Josh Bynes and Germaine Pratt to get the bulk of the snaps at linebacker on Monday night. Rookies Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey should also see an increase in snaps.

This article will be updated with the Bengals' official game status report when it is released on Saturday afternoon.

