Three takeaways from the Bengals first 2020 depth chart

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — There weren't many surprises on the Bengals first depth chart of the 2020 season. 

Most of the starters, including rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, were already etched in stone. Despite the lack of surprise, there were a few items of note that are worth mentioning, especially in the wide receiver room and the secondary. 

Here are three takeaways from the Bengals first depth chart.

John Ross III 

Ross has dealt with his fair share of injuries and was forced to overcome some adversity at the beginning of training camp when his three-year-old son contracted COVID-19. 

Despite being forced to leave camp, the fourth-year speedster finds himself listed as a starter. This may not seem like much, but the Bengals need him to play a big role on offense this season.

For a guy that has had confidence issues, I'm sure it helped to see his name at the top of the depth chart.

Ross' speed and quickness makes him a threat. Defenses will always have to pay attention to him, no matter where he's at on the field. He worked with Burrow before the draft and believes that he's going to thrive with his new quarterback. 

"I think it [Burrow's confidence] will have an impact on me," Ross told AllBengals in May. "I personally think confidence is contagious. I think that energy is contagious. I think positivity is contagious and I see a lot of that in him. Watching his games, just him on the field — somebody catches a good ball or drops a ball or runs a nice route or if it’s a bad ball from him, just the energy that he gives you, he wants to get it right. He wants to make sure that everybody is right."

Ross beat out rookie Tee Higgins, who missed part of camp with a hamstring injury. Some expected the second-round pick to be an instant starter, but that isn't the case. 

Ross is entering a prove-it year and it looks like he's going to get a real shot at being a difference maker on offense.

Phillips' Time

It's time for Darius Phillips to show this coaching staff that he can be a starting cornerback in the NFL. He's listed as one of the Bengals' three starting corners alongside William Jackson III and Mackensie Alexander. 

The third-year defensive back beat out LeShaun Sims for the starting job in camp. The job was open because starter Trae Waynes tore his pectoral muscle lifting weights. 

Waynes is going to miss most of the season, which gives Phillips a real chance to show he's more than just a flashy return man and part time corner. 

Phillips had four interceptions in 108 defensive snaps last season. Can he cut out the mistakes and be a consistent corner? 

That's a question that can only be answered on the field. 

Linebackers

The Bengals kept six linebackers on the 53-man roster, but they only listed two starting spots. Josh Bynes and Germaine Pratt are the starters, which isn't a surprise.

The Bengals used two linebackers most of last season. It looks like that'll be the case again in 2020. 

Other thoughts

Andrew Brown is listed at nose tackle. The third-year defensive lineman is many things, but a nose tackle isn't one of them. He does have the versatility to play on the interior or move to defensive end. 

Rookie offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji is listed as the backup left guard. The coaching staff likes his versatility, but has said repeatedly that they like him at tackle. Fred Johnson is the backup left and right tackle on the depth chart. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

