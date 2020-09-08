Check out the Bengals first depth chart of the 2020 season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their first depth chart of the 2020 season. There weren't many surprises, but there are were a few spots worth noting.

John Ross III is listed as the starting outside wide receiver opposite A.J. Green. Second-round pick Tee Higgins is listed as Ross' backup. Third-year cornerback Darius Phillips is listed as a starter as well. He beat out LeShaun Sims in training camp for that spot after Trae Waynes suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

Check out the entire depth chart below!

QB: Joe Burrow, Ryan Finley

RB: Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard, Semaje Perine, Trayveon Williams

Outside WR: A.J. Green, Auden Tate, Mike Thomas

Slot WR: Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson

Outside WR: John Ross III, Tee Higgins

LT: Jonah Williams, Fred Johnson

LG: Michael Jordan, Hakeem Adeniji

C: Trey Hopkins, Billy Price

RG: Xavier Su'a-Filo, Shaq Calhoun

RT: Bobby Hart, Fred Johnson

TE: C.J. Uzomah, Drew Sample, Cethan Carter

Defense

LDE: Carlos Dunlap, Khalid Kareem

NT: D.J. Reader, Christian Covington, Andrew Brown

DT: Geno Atkins, Mike Daniels

RDE: Sam Hubbard, Carl Lawson

LB: Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jordan Evans

LB: Josh Bynes, Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey

NCB: Mackensie Alexander, Torry McTyer

CB: William Jackson III, Tony Brown

CB: Darius Phillips, LeShaun Sims

S: Vonn Bell, Shawn Williams

S: Jessie Bates, Brandon Wilson

P: Kevin Huber

K: Randy Bullock

LS: Clark Harris

H: Kevin Huber

PR: Alex Erickson, Darius Phillips, Tyler Boyd

KOR: Brandon Wilson, Darius Phillips, Alex Erickson

