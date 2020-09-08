Check out the Bengals first depth chart of the 2020 season
James Rapien
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their first depth chart of the 2020 season. There weren't many surprises, but there are were a few spots worth noting.
John Ross III is listed as the starting outside wide receiver opposite A.J. Green. Second-round pick Tee Higgins is listed as Ross' backup. Third-year cornerback Darius Phillips is listed as a starter as well. He beat out LeShaun Sims in training camp for that spot after Trae Waynes suffered a torn pectoral muscle.
Check out the entire depth chart below!
QB: Joe Burrow, Ryan Finley
RB: Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard, Semaje Perine, Trayveon Williams
Outside WR: A.J. Green, Auden Tate, Mike Thomas
Slot WR: Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson
Outside WR: John Ross III, Tee Higgins
LT: Jonah Williams, Fred Johnson
LG: Michael Jordan, Hakeem Adeniji
C: Trey Hopkins, Billy Price
RG: Xavier Su'a-Filo, Shaq Calhoun
RT: Bobby Hart, Fred Johnson
TE: C.J. Uzomah, Drew Sample, Cethan Carter
Defense
LDE: Carlos Dunlap, Khalid Kareem
NT: D.J. Reader, Christian Covington, Andrew Brown
DT: Geno Atkins, Mike Daniels
RDE: Sam Hubbard, Carl Lawson
LB: Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jordan Evans
LB: Josh Bynes, Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey
NCB: Mackensie Alexander, Torry McTyer
CB: William Jackson III, Tony Brown
CB: Darius Phillips, LeShaun Sims
S: Vonn Bell, Shawn Williams
S: Jessie Bates, Brandon Wilson
P: Kevin Huber
K: Randy Bullock
LS: Clark Harris
H: Kevin Huber
PR: Alex Erickson, Darius Phillips, Tyler Boyd
KOR: Brandon Wilson, Darius Phillips, Alex Erickson
