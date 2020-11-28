NewsAll Bengals+
Bengals Still Looking to Add a Third Quarterback

The Bengals are still in the market for a third quarterback
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are evaluating the free agent quarterback market following Joe Burrow's season-ending injury. 

Multiple free agents are going through COVID-19 protocol in hopes of joining the team next week. 

"That's something we're looking at," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "There's a window of time you gotta allow to pass before those guys can actually work out for you and that's kinda what we're going through now. But yeah, certainly looking at some options there. You really gotta do a great job of protecting yourself. Not just due to injury, but due to COVID and so I think it's wise to have three guys [quarterbacks] around."

The Bengals brought in free agent quarterbacks Kevin Hogan and Alex McGough earlier this week according to the NFL's transaction wire. 

It doesn't sound like they've physically worked out for the team yet since they're going through COVID-19 protocols.

It's just one of the many challenges NFL teams face during the pandemic. 

The Bengals didn't have a preseason to evaluate potential quarterbacks either, which makes the process even harder. 

"The difficult part is getting them in. It takes almost a week to get a guy in for the next week," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. "The timing of it is difficult. And then you've got to try to get them at least somewhat up to speed. Now you hope when you're signing a guy to your practice squad that they don't have to play right away."

Look for the Bengals to workout and sign a quarterback in the coming days.

Oct 1, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan (8) looks to pass as Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Clayton Fejedelem (42) defends during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
