Injury Roundup—The Latest on Mike Thomas, Alex Redmond and Tua Tagovailoa

Here's the latest injury news on the Bengals and Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday against the Dolphins. 

Cincinnati enters with a 2-8-1 record. Miami is 7-4 and in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. 

The Bengals placed wide receiver Auden Tate on injured reserve on Wednesday afternoon. 

They're hoping veteran Mike Thomas is able to return this week after missing back-to-back games with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice, which is an encouraging sign that he'll be ready to go against Miami.

Alex Redmond didn't participate in Wednesday's practice after suffering a concussion against the Giants. 

Xavier Su'a-Filo could start at left guard if Redmond is unable to play. The Bengals activated him on Wednesday. He hasn't played since suffering a foot injury in Week 1 against the Chargers.

"We’ll keep working through it. We’ve got a lot of healthy guys," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Redmond is going through the concussion protocol right now, but we’ve got plenty of able bodies there to help us."

Michael Jordan was benched last week, but came in and played left guard when Redmond went down. He could move back into that spot this week if Redmond can't play. That would allow Quinton Spain to start at right guard. 

Tony Brown (hamstring), Clark Harris (illness) and Brandon Wilson (hamstring) were also out on Wednesday.

Tua Update

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited on Wednesday. He practiced with black tape around his left wrist and thumb. He jammed his thumb last week in practice Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick got the start against the Jets. 

The Dolphins haven't named a starting quarterback for Sunday's game.

Check out Wednesday's entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

image003 (7)

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) tackles him during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
