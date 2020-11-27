NewsAll Bengals+
Injury Roundup—The Latest on Giovani Bernard, Mike Thomas and Xavier Su'a-Filo

Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to surprise people on Sunday afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium. The Giants are 6-point road favorites, which says a lot about what oddsmakers think of a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati team.

Burrow isn't the only offensive piece that will be out on Sunday. 

They'll also be without wide receiver Auden Tate, who was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. 

The Bengals will likely have Giovani Bernard, who popped up on Wednesday's injury report with a concussion. 

"I feel good about Gio," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We'll know more this afternoon."

Bernard suffered the concussion in last Sunday's loss to Washington. 

Star running back Joe Mixon is on injured reserve with a foot injury.

With Mixon sidelined, Bernard has ran for 147 yards and one score in four starts. He also has 16 receptions for 129 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

"I prepare the same each week, no matter who is in front of me, behind me, whatever it may be. My mentality never changes," Bernard said on Wednesday. "Ever since I stepped into this building in 2013, my mindset has never changed. I'm always prepared. Whenever my number is called, I want to be that guy to make a play for my team."

Bernard was a full participant on Friday and is officially questionable for Sunday's game. 

The Bengals will be shorthanded at wide receiver on Sunday against the Giants. 

Mike Thomas missed last week's game against Washington due to a hamstring injury. He got back on the practice field this week, but he isn't expected to play on Sunday. He's listed as "doubtful" on the Bengals' final injury report. 

"We'll give him one more day, but I wouldn't say it looks great," Taylor said.

With Tate already out, the Bengals will likely turn to Alex Erickson and practice squad wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. 

The Bengals do feel good about where Xavier Su'a-Filo is after another week of practice. The 29-year-old hasn't played since Week 1 due to a foot injury. 

"He's fully healthy," Taylor said. "He's ready to go and we'll likely activate him next week."

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was a full participant on Friday and should be able to play against the Giants, despite dealing with a hamstring injury. 

Check out the Bengals' entire injury report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain (left) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
