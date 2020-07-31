AllBengals
Bengals place OT Isaiah Prince on opt out list, DT Josh Tupou expected to follow

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle Isaiah Prince has opted out of the 2020 NFL season. 

The 23-year-old didn't appear in a game for Cincinnati in 2019. He appeared in four contests for the Dolphins before being cut in December. The Bengals claimed him on Dec. 7. 

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou also plans to opt out of the 2020 season according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

He played in all 16 games last season and made seven starts. This leaves the Bengals thin on the defensive line after they released Ryan Glasgow earlier this week following a failed physical. 

Tupou is the fifth defensive tackle to opt out. Eddie Goldman (Bears), Michael Pierce (Vikings), Star Lotulelei (Bills) and Eddie Vanderdoes (Texans) are the others.  

"Those are personal decisions for those guys," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "We'll support those decisions. There's a lot of reasons for them. But again, I don't want to speak for any player in this league that's going through those conversations with their loved ones."

The Bengals could look to add another defensive tackle in the coming days. Usually it's challenging to find a veteran this late in the game, but Domata Peko is ready and willing to play this season. 

The former Bengals fourth-round pick could be exactly what the doctor ordered in the trenches after Tupou decided to opt out. 

Prince was a long-shot to make the Bengals' 53-man roster, but there was a good chance he would've been on the 16-player practice squad. 

