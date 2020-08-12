Report: Bengals to sign Mike Daniels to one-year, $2.7 million deal

AllBengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to sign veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels to a one-year, $2.7 million deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bengals desperately needed help in the trenches after Josh Tupou opted out of the season and Ryan Glasgow failed his physical.

Daniels officially made the announcement on Tuesday night with a phrase that Bengals fans know well. 

"#WhoDey," he tweeted. 

One simple hashtag that got the fan base fired up for the potential of a defensive line that also includes eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins and newly signed D.J. Reader.

Daniels is hoping to show the rest of the NFL that he can still play at a high level, despite dealing with injuries last season in Detroit. 

He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was dominant in the middle of the Packers defense for most of the 2010s.

He signed with the Lions in free agency prior to the 2019 season. He finished with just 10 tackles and one sack in nine games, but still received a 70.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. 

Daniels has worked on his body this offseason, in hopes of bouncing back and playing at a high level. He posted a video of himself doing a 44-inch box jump, just one day after he squatted 515 pounds. 

The Bengals waived defensive tackle Tyler Clark on Tuesday, which gives them a spot to add Daniels to the roster. 

The signing will likely be made official on Wednesday. 

