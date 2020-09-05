SI.com
Bengals say no to Rosen, team mulls roster options

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor threw water on speculation that the team would use its' number one waiver priority on quarterback Josh Rosen. 

"That's not the direction we're headed in right now," Taylor said bluntly after the Bengals had trimmed their roster to 53. 

The Bengals will likely make a claim or two over the next 24 hours. Waivers run on Sunday at Noon. Notable cuts include cornerback Sidney Jones and running back Dare Ogunbowale.

"Our personnel department does an outstanding job," Taylor said. "They've been tracking this for weeks now on what they see as potential cuts, teams that are maybe deep in certain positions, who can become available. And at the same time passing those names along to the coaching staff to get their opinion as well. And so, you know, we've got reports with those guys from college and pro teams that we've tracked, and some of the names that pop up, you tracked last year during the cut-down process. And so we feel like we're familiar with some of these guys and we'll continue to beat on it, you know, over the next 24 hours and make sure we're making the right decisions."

The Bengals are going to place cornerback Trae Waynes on injured reserve as soon as Sunday, which would clear a spot for another defensive back. If they would've placed Waynes on IR before Saturday, then he wouldn't have been eligible to return this season. 

Cincinnati waived Winston Rose and Torry McTyer. One of those players could be brought back or they could try to sign them to the practice squad. 

They could also claim a cornerback from another team. It would be a surprise if the Bengals didn't add someone with their top waiver priority. 

The Bengals will hold the No. 1 priority through the Week 3 of the regular season. They can use it as many times as they want and still keep the top spot.

"Anytime you’re in the position that we’re in with the No. 1 claim while we have it for three weeks, it’s wise to not shut it off at any point," Taylor said. "There’s a first wave of cuts. There could be a second wave of cuts and it doesn’t mean a guy that you claim on a Wednesday has to be active for his first game. So we’ll be open to continuing to help our roster."

