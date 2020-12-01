NewsAll Bengals+
Bengals Higher Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have lost three-straight and six of their last seven games. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is out for the season after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11. 

Despite the adversity, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor continues to stay positive. He believes this team is much closer to turning it around than their 2-8-1 record indicates. 

"Often times this thing has come down to one play and we gotta find that way to make that one play at the end of the game. We just haven’t done it yet," Taylor said on Monday. "We keep doing everything that we believe in and keep making progress. I know there’s a day where we’re gonna bust down this wall and there’s gonna be some great times ahead. I know that. Right now it’s very difficult sometimes when you deal with these losses, but I also know what our future holds for us. We gotta keep working towards that.”

The Bengals are ranked 28th in Sports Illustrated's Week 13 power rankings. They're ahead of the Eagles, Cowboys, Jaguars and Jets. 

Cincinnati tied Philadelphia in Week 3 and beat Jacksonville in Week 4. They don't play the winless Jets this season, but they will see a familiar face on Dec. 13. 

Andy Dalton will return to Paul Brown Stadium with the Cowboys, who are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NFC East. 

All three of the Bengals' AFC North rivals are near the top of the rankings. The Steelers are second, the Browns are 10th and the Ravens are 11th. 

Kansas City is first in the power rankings following their win over Tampa Bay. 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson (12) celebrates making a deep return after a punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. A late fumble sealed the Bengals 19-17 loss to the Giants. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals
