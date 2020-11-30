NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Zac Taylor Defends Approach, Believes Bengals Are 'Close'

Zac Taylor believes the Bengals are closer to winning than you realize
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The clock is ticking on Zac Taylor. 

Many believed the Bengals were going to lay a strong foundation this season, much like the organization did in 2003-04. 

This year was about building a competent team that was ready to contend for a playoff spot in 2021.

Things couldn't be much worse for Taylor's squad. From their 2-8-1 record to rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11. 

Fans have grown frustrated and apathetic. 

Despite the adversity, Taylor believes the team is making progress.

"Often times this thing has come down to one play and we gotta find that way to make that one play at the end of the game. We just haven’t done it yet," Taylor said on Monday. "We keep doing everything that we believe in and keep making progress. I know there’s a day where we’re gonna bust down this wall and there’s gonna be some great times ahead. I know that. Right now it’s very difficult sometimes when you deal with these losses, but I also know what our future holds for us. We gotta keep working towards that. These two years that we’ve endured will serve us incredibly well in the future when we’ll win a lot of football games, [when] we’re playing for championships, these will be times that we look back and reflect on as almost necessary for where we end up being.”

READ MORE: Joe Burrow's Surgery Scheduled in Los Angeles

READ MORE: Bengals Double-Digit Underdogs Against Dolphins

Taylor is 4-22-1 since being named Bengals head coach in 2019. He's 0-12-1 on the road and 1-13-1 in one score games. 

The losses keep piling up. Cincinnati has lost three straight and six of their last seven contests. 

Taylor feels pressure to coach at a high level, regardless of the Bengals' record, but he doesn't think the coaching staff needs to change their approach.

"If you believe in the way that you're approaching things and what your mission is it shouldn't change based on wins and losses," Taylor said. "We tell the guys we want consistent players who walk in the building every single day and we know what to expect from them. I sure as heck am not going to be any different than I was the day I showed up on the job. I believe in what this staff has asked these players to do. I believe that the players have bought in and that they know this is the right way to do it, and we're not going to change our personalities or the way we go about our business just because of the trials that we've faced." 

There will be plenty of speculation about Taylor's future in the coming weeks, especially if the Bengals don't win one of their five remaining games.

They have finished with two wins just twice in team history. They were 2-14 in 2002 and in 2019. 

If the Bengals finish 2-13-1 this season, then Taylor would be responsible for two of the three two-win seasons in team history. 

Is that acceptable? Can the organization sell fans on the idea that they're still trending in the right direction? 

Will Bengals President Mike Brown want to bring Taylor back for a third season? What about Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn or Vice President Troy Blackburn? 

They're the ones that will be making the final decision. 

It's up to Taylor and his staff to surprise people down the stretch. They need to win without Burrow and show the franchise and the city that they can turn things around in 2021.

"It’s all we think about, it’s all we care about, it’s all we work for. That’s all that matters to us," Taylor said when asked about winning. "We’re all sick and tired of this feeling, so all that matters to us is finding ways to win games, and we don’t really care about all the other stuff. We just want to win."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Defends Approach, Believes Bengals Are 'Close'

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Will Fuller Suspended Six Games For Violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substance Policy

Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow surgery and building a winner
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on His Future, Joe Burrow's Surgery and the Bengals' Final Five Games

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is carted off the field after injuring his left knee against the Washington Football Team in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow to Undergo Surgery This Week in Los Angeles

Sam Hubbard on State of the Bengals
News

Watch: Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow's Injury, the Bengals' Defense and COVID-19

Quinton Spain on Bengals' Struggles and rest of season
News

Watch: Quinton Spain on the Bengals' Offensive Line, His Advice to Michael Jordan and Staying Motivated

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor watches a reply as Los Angeles Chargers takes over the ball in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK
GM Report

Podcast: Zac Taylor's Future, Mike Brown and the State of the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is congratulated by Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) after a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The New York Giants won 19-17. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Open as Double-Digit Underdogs Against Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) runs back a fumbled ball in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals' Defense Holds Their Own Against Giants