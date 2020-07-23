AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Bengals sign fifth-round pick Khalid Kareem

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been busy over the past few days. They signed five members of their 2020 draft class, including fifth-round pick Khalid Kareem, who signed his contract on Thursday. 

Kareem is expected to get some playing time on the edge this season. 

"When we’re in our sub-defense and he’s out there securing the edges," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said in April. "When you can get a guy that’s big, as tall and as long [as he is] — this guy’s got an 84-inch wing span — had 13 or so sacks in his career, was a captain at Notre Dame last year, and has pass rush ability in the fifth-round. Those are traits that we like.”

The Notre Dame product was tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks last season. He finished with 46 tackles (10 for loss) and three forced fumbles in 2019.

The Bengals signed linebackers Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey earlier this week. They also signed sixth-round tackle Hakeem Adeniji. 

No. 1 pick Joe Burrow and second-rounder Tee Higgins are the only two members of the Bengals' 2020 draft class that haven't reached an agreement with the team. Both players are expected to sign in the coming days. 

Second overall pick Chase Young signed his contract with the Washington Football Team on Thursday. 

Rookies across the league are reporting for camp this week. They have to test negative for COVID-19 twice before entering team facilities. Once that happens, they're allowed to begin a strength and conditioning program. 

Bengals veterans report for training camp on July 28. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay Gruden thinks Joe Burrow will make A.J. Green 'the happiest guy in the world'

Jay Gruden believes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is going to love Joe Burrow

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

FOX to use virtual fans for MLB games, which remains a possibility for the NFL

FOX is prepared to use virtual fans on NFL broadcasts this fall

James Rapien

Could Devonta Freeman end up in the AFC North?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a good fit for Devonta Freeman

James Rapien

Podcast: Offensive line concern, the A.J. Green debate and a big 'what if?' about Mike Zimmer

Cincinnati Bengals offensive line concern, the A.J. Green debate and Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer

James Rapien

Cancelled preseason could impact the Bengals more than other NFL teams

Preseason cancellation could negatively impact Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Which Bengals receiver benefits the most from Joe Burrow?

Which Cincinnati Bengals receiver benefits the most from Joe Burrow?

Russ Heltman

Analyst believes Bengals could have the most 'surprisingly explosive' offense this season

The Cincinnati Bengals offense received some national buzz on Wednesday

James Rapien

The latest on Bengals rookie contracts, including Joe Burrow

The latest on Cincinnati Bengals rookie deals, including Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Bengals defensive line ranked among NFL's best

Cincinnati Bengals defensive line ranked among NFL's best

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Bengals sign four draft picks, including linebacker Logan Wilson

Cincinnati Bengals sign four draft picks, including linebacker Logan Wilson

James Rapien