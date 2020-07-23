Bengals sign fifth-round pick Khalid Kareem

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have been busy over the past few days. They signed five members of their 2020 draft class, including fifth-round pick Khalid Kareem, who signed his contract on Thursday.

Kareem is expected to get some playing time on the edge this season.

"When we’re in our sub-defense and he’s out there securing the edges," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said in April. "When you can get a guy that’s big, as tall and as long [as he is] — this guy’s got an 84-inch wing span — had 13 or so sacks in his career, was a captain at Notre Dame last year, and has pass rush ability in the fifth-round. Those are traits that we like.”

The Notre Dame product was tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks last season. He finished with 46 tackles (10 for loss) and three forced fumbles in 2019.



The Bengals signed linebackers Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey earlier this week. They also signed sixth-round tackle Hakeem Adeniji.

No. 1 pick Joe Burrow and second-rounder Tee Higgins are the only two members of the Bengals' 2020 draft class that haven't reached an agreement with the team. Both players are expected to sign in the coming days.

Second overall pick Chase Young signed his contract with the Washington Football Team on Thursday.

Rookies across the league are reporting for camp this week. They have to test negative for COVID-19 twice before entering team facilities. Once that happens, they're allowed to begin a strength and conditioning program.

Bengals veterans report for training camp on July 28.