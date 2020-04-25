AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Bengals take Notre Dame edge rusher Khalid Kareem in fifth round of the NFL Draft

James Rapien

The Bengals' defensive makeover continues. They selected Notre Dame edge rusher Khalid Kareem in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. 

Cincinnati its' last three draft picks on defense. First, they added Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson in round three, before doubling down at linebacker with Akeem Davis-Gaither in the fourth round. 

The Bengals believe Kareem can play defensive end and outside linebacker.

"He’s another guy that brings us some flexibility," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said. "He did both at Notre Dame. I see him as a defensive end to start. When we are in our sub defense he’s out there securing the edges. At this point in the draft when you get a guy who is big, tall and long — I mean this guy has an 84-inch wingspan, had 13 sacks in his career, was a captain at Notre Dame last year and has pass-rush ability. In the fifth round, those are traits that we like."

Kareem was tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks last season. He finished with 46 tackles (10 for loss) and three forced fumbles. 

"I would just say the effort. I never really give up on a play," Kareem said when asked about his best trait. "Even if I fall down, I’m still trying to get up and make a play. It’s been numerous times where that’s happened in my career, making plays like that. Also, I feel like just my preparation and the time I put into football. Being a coach’s kid, always around football a lot. But, you know, once I was on my own in college, I really took that time to really take it upon myself to really develop my game. I spent a lot of hours in the facility, either late at night, after practice, before practice. I feel like preparation is one of the biggest things for me."

Kareem was a top-100 prospect coming out of Harrison High School in Michigan. He picked Notre Dame over Michigan and Alabama.

Analysts believe he has sound technique and strength, but question his potential to become an NFL starter due to his lack of explosion. 

Kareem tore the labrum in his left shoulder at the end of last season. He underwent surgery over three months ago.

“I’m about 75 percent right now,' he said. "I think I’m 13 weeks out. I’ll be 100 percent ready to go right before training camp.”

Kareem is the third player the Bengals have added on defense in the draft. They signed six defensive players in free agency. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals NFL Draft Tracker: Minute-by-Minute Updates

A Cincinnati Bengals 2020 NFL Draft Tracker with every pick and analysis

James Rapien

by

SI Draft Tracker

Bengals use Senior Bowl to elevate linebacker room by drafting Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Bengals' experience at the Senior Bowl allowed them to find much needed upgrades at linebacker

James Rapien

Bengals select linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither in fourth round of NFL Draft

The Bengals continue to add to their defense after selecting Akeem Davis-Gaither in the fourth round of the NFL Draft

James Rapien

Here are the top players remaining for the Bengals on day three of the NFL Draft

Here are the best of the rest for the Bengals as they enter day three of the NFL Draft

James Rapien

Bengals select Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson in third-round of NFL Draft

Bengals select Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson in third-round of NFL Draft

James Rapien

Building around Burrow: Bengals select Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins in second-round

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Clemson wide-out Tee Higgins in the second-round of the NFL Draft

James Rapien

Zac Taylor says Bengals' draft is 'best case scenario' through three rounds

Zac Taylor says Bengals' draft is 'best case scenario' through three rounds

James Rapien

Bengals interested in Ross Blacklock and Denzel Mims, per report

The Bengals could target TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock or Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims in round two

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Tee Higgins ecstatic to be drafted by the Bengals, can't wait to team up with A.J. Green

Tee Higgins says being drafted by the Bengals is "surreal," he grew up idolizing A.J. Green

James Rapien

The Bengals are picking Joe Burrow, "no chance" they trade the No. 1 pick

The Bengals are going to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NFL Draft despite trade interest from other teams

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55