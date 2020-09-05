Here's how the NFL waiver process works and insight on the Bengals' top priority

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the top waiver priority in the NFL. It's an advantage that the league gives to the team that had the worst record in the previous season.

Cincinnati has used this power in recent months. They claimed linebacker Austin Calitro and running back Semaje Perine in April.

Ultimately, they traded Calitro to the Broncos for defensive tackle Christian Covington. Perine earned a spot on the Bengals' 53-man roster.

How do Waivers work?

The Bengals' personnel staff has already evaluated and will continue to evaluate any player that has been waived by his team. The guys that have less than four accrued seasons are subject to waivers.

All 32 teams have the option of claiming that player. The order is based on record.

The Bengals have the top waiver priority, so they get the first crack at any player they want. Any player that goes unclaimed becomes a free agent.

Their priority doesn't reset after they use it. They maintain the top spot. That means they could claim a cornerback and a running back on Sunday and they would still have the No. 1 priority on Monday.

Waivers will be processed on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Any player the Bengals claim has to be placed on the 53-man roster. They can't claim someone and put them on the practice squad.

The Bengals won't hold the top waiver priority forever. They earned this luxury by being the worst team in the league last season.

The waiver order will reset based on record after Week 3 of the regular season.

