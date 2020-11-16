SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Zac Taylor Explains Why He Kept Joe Burrow in the Game During Bengals' Blowout Loss to Steelers

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor kept rookie quarterback Joe Burrow in the game even though Cincinnati was trailing 36-7 late in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Steelers. 

Burrow, 23, rolled his ankle at the end of the first half and was limping during various points of the game. 

"We tried to manage it some with the runs. We wanted to get some points, get some momentum going, to be honest with you, and we left him in there," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "We want to move the ball and put some points on the board, and we felt like we shot ourselves in the foot a lot. Obviously they did some great things, but we just felt like we kept shooting ourselves in the foot. We could get some drives together put some points on the board, get some momentum going, it just didn't turn out that way."

Taking Burrow out of the game seemed like a no-brainer. He was limping, the offense was struggling and the game was over. Instead, the Bengals kept him in and he re-tweaked his ankle on their second to last drive. 

Burrow jogged off the field, but was clearly favoring his right ankle. Despite the injury, he said he wanted to stay in the game. 

"I'm not a quitter. I'm not going out of the game," Burrow said. "Doesn't matter if we're down 100, down 10, down 20. I'm not going out."

The Bengals' coaching staff needs to re-evaluate how they're going to handle those types of situations. There's no way Burrow should've been in the game late in the fourth quarter. 

He was already banged up and they were getting blown out. Get the rookie out of the game and live to play another day. 

Burrow escaped without suffering a significant injury. Taylor and the Bengals got lucky on Sunday. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Zac Taylor Reacts to the Bengals' Loss to the Steelers

Watch: Zac Taylor on the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Podcast: The Bengals' Loss to the Steelers, Zac Taylor After the Bye, Joe Burrow's Struggles and More

The Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Zac Taylor After the Bye and Joe Burrow's Struggles

James Rapien

Three Down Look: Steelers Dominate Bengals From Start to Finish

Pittsburgh Steelers Dominate Cincinnati Bengals From Start to Finish

Russ Heltman

Andrew Whitworth Carted Off With Left Knee Injury

Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth Carted Off With Left Knee Injury

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow On His Performance and the Bengals' Loss to the Steelers

Joe Burrow On His Performance and the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Steelers

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Blake Jewell

Steelers Stay Undefeated, Embarrass Bengals 36-10

The Pittsburgh Steelers crushed the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to improve to 9-0

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow Tweaks Ankle Against Steelers Following Sideline Push By Bud Dupree

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow Tweaks Ankle Against Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Halftime Observations: Steelers Dominating Bengals 22-7

Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Getting Blown Out By Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien

Bengals Announce Inactives For Sunday's Matchup Against Steelers

Cincinnait Bengals Announce Inactives For Sunday's Matchup Against Pittsburgh Steelers

James Rapien