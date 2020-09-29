Boomer Esiason praises Joe Burrow: 'He is in rarefied air'

CINCINNATI — Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has given the Bengals a chance to win each of his first three NFL games.

The 23-year-old set a rookie record with 91 completions in his first three starts. He's second in the NFL in total completions and second in pass attempts (141).

Bengals legend Boomer Esiason has been impressed with Burrow so far this season.

"Pick a guy and let it fly, man. You are playing great," Esiason said on CBS Sports Network when asked what he would say to the Bengals signal-caller. "When you take a look at his statistics and his ability on the field, you see athleticism, you see poise, you see accuracy and you see great throwing motion."

Burrow is averaging 274 yards-per-game, which is ninth in the NFL (excluding Monday Night Football). He's quickly become a leader in the locker room and his teammates named him one of the team captains before the season started.

"This kid has exceeded all expectations," Esiason said. "Ninety-one completions [in] his first three starts. That's a rookie record. That's something that I never did. He is in rarefied air and he is playing great. And he is way ahead of the curve right now."

Esiason isn't the only one impressed with Burrow. He's received praise from teammates, coaches and personalities from all across the country.

The main concern isn't Burrow, it's what's in front of him. He's been sacked 14 times in three games, which is the most in the NFL. He's on pace to be sacked 75 times, which would be the second-most in league history.

Burrow is off to a good start, but things would be much better if he was working with a competent offensive line.

