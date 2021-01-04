Joe Burrow Speaks Out After Bengals Retain Head Coach Zac Taylor

Taylor will return after posting a 6-25-1 record over his first two seasons

CINCINNATI — On Monday the Bengals announced that head coach Zac Taylor would return for a third season.

Taylor posted a 6-25-1 record in his first two years with the team, but team President Mike Brown believes he'll turn things around in 2021.

“That’s enormous, I do appreciate that. Ownership has always been supportive," Taylor said. "We communicate on a constant basis, which is critical in this league. And so I do appreciate that because we do feel like we’re close to turning the corner. We have to win a lot more football games. There’s no doubt about that. We’re not running from that, but certainly we’re all excited to continue to great things here and looking forward to next season already.”

Star quarterback Joe Burrow was happy to hear that Taylor would be back. The 24-year-old chimed in on social media.

"Couldn’t be more excited about the future of our organization," Burrow tweeted. "We have a great foundation and great people at the top. Look forward to giving the fans what they deserve. Also hopefully that’s the last time I ever have to watch a game on tv."

Burrow is currently rehabbing in California after undergoing successful left knee reconstruction surgery last month.

The Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games.

Burrow brought hope to a Bengals organization that was in desperate need of a franchise changing player like him.

Keeping Burrow happy and healthy needs to be high on the list of priorities for this organization moving forward. That may be best part about Taylor's return.

