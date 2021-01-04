Joe Burrow Speaks Out After Bengals Retain Head Coach Zac Taylor

NewsAll Bengals+
Joe Burrow Speaks Out After Bengals' Decision to Retain Head Coach Zac Taylor

Taylor will return after posting a 6-25-1 record over his first two seasons
CINCINNATI — On Monday the Bengals announced that head coach Zac Taylor would return for a third season

Taylor posted a 6-25-1 record in his first two years with the team, but team President Mike Brown believes he'll turn things around in 2021.

“That’s enormous, I do appreciate that. Ownership has always been supportive," Taylor said. "We communicate on a constant basis, which is critical in this league. And so I do appreciate that because we do feel like we’re close to turning the corner. We have to win a lot more football games. There’s no doubt about that. We’re not running from that, but certainly we’re all excited to continue to great things here and looking forward to next season already.”

Star quarterback Joe Burrow was happy to hear that Taylor would be back. The 24-year-old chimed in on social media.

"Couldn’t be more excited about the future of our organization," Burrow tweeted. "We have a great foundation and great people at the top. Look forward to giving the fans what they deserve. Also hopefully that’s the last time I ever have to watch a game on tv."

Burrow is currently rehabbing in California after undergoing successful left knee reconstruction surgery last month.

The Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games.

Burrow brought hope to a Bengals organization that was in desperate need of a franchise changing player like him.

Keeping Burrow happy and healthy needs to be high on the list of priorities for this organization moving forward. That may be best part about Taylor's return. 

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the snap from Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hopkins (66) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41) warms up before the Week 4 NFL preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Indianapolis Colts Vs Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Game Aug 30
Tyler Boyd on Zac Taylor and the Bengals' future
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) raises a hand as he's introduced for what might be his final game with the team before the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Ravens led 17-3 at half time. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, listens to team president Mike Brown speak at a press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Taylor as the10th head coach in Cincinnati Bengals team history. Zac Taylor Named Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach 02 05 2019
Cincinnati Bengals fans hold up a sign possibly marking the last fame for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) at the conclusion of a Week 17 NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens won, 38-3. The Cincinnati Bengals finished with 2020 season 4-11-1. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 Jan 3
© Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC
