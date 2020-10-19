Carlos Dunlap Going 'Live' to Discuss Where He Stands With Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap has voiced his frustration in recent weeks.

First, he said he was caught off guard when the coaches demoted him prior to their Week 5 matchup against the Ravens. Then, he saw his snaps drop in back-to-back weeks.

"They just put a depth chart on the board," a frustrated Dunlap said before the Ravens game. "They didn’t really talk to me.

"I think they want a different run stopper. I think I can give that to them. It just seems like this is what the coaches want. I don't know what the thought is, but evidently, focus on third down. So we've got to get them to third down with the young boys and do what I'm asked to do."

Dunlap's role has changed changed in recent weeks. He was on the field for 29 snaps against the Ravens and 28 against the Colts.

"He had one tackle yesterday. He had a pressure if I'm not mistaken. Each and every guy is going to handle it differently. We're making decisions that we think are best for the team," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Monday. "It’s a coaching decision. That’s where we sit with it. We feel like the guys that are out there in those situations give us the best chance to do well. That’s the only reason."

Dunlap clearly disagrees with the move. He questioned his role on Sunday night following the loss to Indianapolis.

The two-time Pro Bowler has seen the speculation about his future. He plans to set the record start tonight at 7 p.m. on his Instagram.

"A lot of “guesswork” being done on where I stand and what’s in my head," Dunlap tweeted. "Well today I’m going live for whomever wants to listen. Tune in to my IG Live at 7pm. Straight from the desk of Employee96!"

Here's a link to his Instagram.

