Carlos Dunlap, Trae Waynes named to PFF's All-Clutch Team

James Rapien

The Bengals are hoping the changes they made on defense this offseason pay off in 2020.

They invested over $120 million in free agency on five projected defensive starters in hopes of quickly turning around one of the NFL's worst units. 

One of their prized free agents was named to Pro Football Focus' All-Clutch Team. 

Cornerback Trae Waynes is the Bengals' lone first-teamer. He delivered in big moments for the Vikings last season. He forced incompletions in three of his seven targets during clutch moments and had a critical run stop. 

The Bengals signed Waynes to a three-year, $42 million contract this offseason. They love his tackling ability and think he can be an anchor in their secondary. 

"What he brings to the table is toughness," head coach Zac Taylor said last month. "He's a really solid tackler, he's got good long speed, he can make plays on the ball, he seems like he has a really high football IQ and has played, to an extent, in a similar system."

Carlos Dunlap joined Waynes on the all-clutch team. He was listed as a second teamer behind Kyle Van Noy and Harold Landry. 

Dunlap has had at least six sacks in eight straight seasons. He finished with nine sacks and 63 tackles in 2019.

The Bengals drafted Dunlap with the No. 54 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He's under contract through the 2021 season. 

Dunlap was one of three Bengals players to make Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Geno Atkins and A.J. Green were the other two.  

