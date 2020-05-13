A.J. Green and Geno Atkins named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Team

A.J. Green and Geno Atkins were both named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Team on Wednesday.

The analytics-based website continues to reveal its' top 101 players of the 2010s.

Green is No. 38 on the list. The 7-time Pro Bowler received some high praise from PFF analyst Sam Monson.

"If you set the threshold high enough, only Julio Jones and Antonio Brown gained more yards per route run than A.J. Green did over the past decade (2.39)," Monson wrote. "That’s about the best way of summing up Green’s decade, as being right there with the very best — and most productive — receivers in football. We were robbed of a whole season-plus of his play due to injury over the past couple of years, but Green has been one of the toughest covers for defenses since he entered the NFL."

Green has 602 career receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns. He's been Cincinnati's most important player on offense since being drafted in 2011. The Bengals have won 59 percent of the games he's played in since 2014.

Atkins was No. 31 on the list. The 8-time Pro Bowler has been one of the best defensive tackles in the league over the past 10 seasons.

"No interior defender notched more total pressures over the past decade than Geno Atkins, who pressured the quarterback 577 times across 10 seasons," Monson wrote. "In fact, he finished the decade with 68 more pressures than any other interior pass-rusher, which, as a figure in itself, would have ranked second only to Aaron Donald in 2019. Atkins also owns one of the best single seasons we have ever seen from a defensive tackle, back when he posted a grade of 93.9 in 2012. Atkins graded above 90.0 three times in the decade and has been a consistently dominant force as a pass-rusher."

Atkins has 383 career tackles, 171 quarterback hits and 75.5 sacks. The Bengals selected him in the fourth-round (120th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He's made the Pro Bowl in each of the past six seasons.

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap made the list earlier this week. He was 89th on the list.