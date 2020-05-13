AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

A.J. Green and Geno Atkins named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Team

James Rapien

A.J. Green and Geno Atkins were both named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Team on Wednesday. 

The analytics-based website continues to reveal its' top 101 players of the 2010s. 

Green is No. 38 on the list. The 7-time Pro Bowler received some high praise from PFF analyst Sam Monson. 

"If you set the threshold high enough, only Julio Jones and Antonio Brown gained more yards per route run than A.J. Green did over the past decade (2.39)," Monson wrote. "That’s about the best way of summing up Green’s decade, as being right there with the very best — and most productive — receivers in football. We were robbed of a whole season-plus of his play due to injury over the past couple of years, but Green has been one of the toughest covers for defenses since he entered the NFL."

Green has 602 career receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns. He's been Cincinnati's most important player on offense since being drafted in 2011. The Bengals have won 59 percent of the games he's played in since 2014.

Atkins was No. 31 on the list. The 8-time Pro Bowler has been one of the best defensive tackles in the league over the past 10 seasons. 

"No interior defender notched more total pressures over the past decade than Geno Atkins, who pressured the quarterback 577 times across 10 seasons," Monson wrote. "In fact, he finished the decade with 68 more pressures than any other interior pass-rusher, which, as a figure in itself, would have ranked second only to Aaron Donald in 2019. Atkins also owns one of the best single seasons we have ever seen from a defensive tackle, back when he posted a grade of 93.9 in 2012. Atkins graded above 90.0 three times in the decade and has been a consistently dominant force as a pass-rusher."

Atkins has 383 career tackles, 171 quarterback hits and 75.5 sacks. The Bengals selected him in the fourth-round (120th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He's made the Pro Bowl in each of the past six seasons. 

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap made the list earlier this week. He was 89th on the list. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exploring a possible contract extension for Joe Mixon and the Bengals

A possible extension for Joe Mixon with numbers that work for the Bengals

James Rapien

Podcast: Joe Burrow vs Tua Tagovailoa and a third quarter review of the Bengals' schedule

James Rapien and Jake Liscow preview round one of Burrow vs Tua and take a look at the third quarter of the Bengals schedule in their quarterly review

James Rapien

Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals' rookies to meet with veterans for first time

The Bengals' offseason continues on Monday, as veterans and rookies get to meet for the first time

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Joe Burrow is arranging 7-on-7 workouts with Bengals teammates

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is helping arrange offseason workouts with his teammates

James Rapien

Jessie Bates taking optimistic approach to unusual offseason

Bengals safety Jessie Bates is turning an unusual offseason into a positive

James Rapien

A.J. Green's importance to the Bengals cannot be overstated

A.J. Green's presence will continue to be vital for the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Joe Burrow, Tom Brady and the rest of the NFL in jersey sales

Tua Tagovailoa topped Joe Burrow, Tom Brady and the rest of the NFL in jersey sales

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Podcast: Houston perspective on D.J. Reader, reviewing the second quarter of the Bengals' schedule and more

James Rapien and Jake Liscow review the second quarter of the Bengals' 2020 schedule and get a Houston perspective on D.J. Reader

James Rapien

Carlos Dunlap named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Team

Carlos Dunlap was the first Bengals player to be named to Pro Football Focus' All-Decade Team

James Rapien

Report: Colts were among teams interested in Andy Dalton this offseason

The Colts were one of the many teams that expressed interest in Andy Dalton this offseason

James Rapien