The Bengals expressed interest in Thaddeus Moss before he signed with Redskins

James Rapien

Almost every mock draft had the Bengals taking Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Those same experts thought Cincinnati might pair the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner with his former LSU teammate Thaddeus Moss. 

The 21-year-old tight end went undrafted, but signed with the Redskins as a college free agent. 

Thaddeus, son of Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss, was one the most popular undrafted players in recent memory. Fanbases from all 32 teams were hoping that he would sign with their favorite team. 

The Bengals didn't sign Moss, but they expressed interest according to ESPN's John Keim. 

Cincinnati was one of three teams to call Moss after the draft in an attempt to sign him. New England and Washington were the other two. 

Moss told reporters he signed with the Redskins because they called first. 

It would've been nice to see Burrow reunited with the man that caught two of his five touchdown passes against Clemson in the National Championship Game. 

Moss isn't a great prospect, but he's an above average blocker and he has good hands. He finished with 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns at LSU last season. 

The Bengals did sign tight end Mitchell Wilcox from South Florida in college free agency. Wilcox was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2018. He finished 43 receptions and 540 receiving yards, which were both school records. He had 28 receptions for 350 yards last season.

Moss would've been a nice signing, but he chose to go to Washington. The Bengals play the Redskins in Week 11.

