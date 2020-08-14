Domata Peko has reportedly turned down multiple offers in hopes of finding right fit in free agency

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko has made it known that he wants to return to the NFL for a 15th season.

Peko, 35, spent the first 11 years of his career in Cincinnati, before playing two seasons in Denver. He played in seven games for Baltimore last season after signing with the Ravens in November.

Peko has turned down several free-agent offers according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The veteran is "focused on finding the right fit" and would like to sign with a contender.

Peko was wearing his Ravens helmet from last season and using a Bengals sled during the workout that Pelissero posted.

The Bengals expressed interest in Peko when Josh Tupou opted out of the 2020 season. He wasn't the top option on their list, but it was certainly a possibility that the coaching staff and front office explored.

Instead, they were able to sign Mike Daniels, who was arguably the top free agent defensive tackle on the market. Daniels is younger and has more upside, but he's had some injury issues in recent seasons.

Peko is open to returning to Cincinnati, although the Bengals aren't considered a contending team. That makes sense since he and his family are familiar with the area and enjoyed living in the Cincinnati area.

Peko could certainly be on the short-list of players that the Bengals could sign if they have any more issues on the interior of their defensive line.

In a perfect world, he would probably go back to Baltimore, who has one of the best rosters in the NFL. Kansas City, New Orleans and Tampa Bay would also make sense from a football standpoint.

