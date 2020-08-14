AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Domata Peko has reportedly turned down multiple offers in hopes of finding right fit in free agency

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko has made it known that he wants to return to the NFL for a 15th season. 

Peko, 35, spent the first 11 years of his career in Cincinnati, before playing two seasons in Denver. He played in seven games for Baltimore last season after signing with the Ravens in November.

Peko has turned down several free-agent offers according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The veteran is "focused on finding the right fit" and would like to sign with a contender.  

Peko was wearing his Ravens helmet from last season and using a Bengals sled during the workout that Pelissero posted. 

The Bengals expressed interest in Peko when Josh Tupou opted out of the 2020 season. He wasn't the top option on their list, but it was certainly a possibility that the coaching staff and front office explored. 

Instead, they were able to sign Mike Daniels, who was arguably the top free agent defensive tackle on the market. Daniels is younger and has more upside, but he's had some injury issues in recent seasons.  

Peko is open to returning to Cincinnati, although the Bengals aren't considered a contending team. That makes sense since he and his family are familiar with the area and enjoyed living in the Cincinnati area. 

Peko could certainly be on the short-list of players that the Bengals could sign if they have any more issues on the interior of their defensive line. 

In a perfect world, he would probably go back to Baltimore, who has one of the best rosters in the NFL. Kansas City, New Orleans and Tampa Bay would also make sense from a football standpoint. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals rookie WR Tee Higgins not working out with team due to a 'minor' injury

Cincinnati Bengals rookie WR Tee Higgins has missed a few practices with a 'minor' injury

James Rapien

by

Russ Heltman

Five players that could fill-in during Trae Waynes' absence

Five candidates to pick up the slack for the Cincinnati Bengals in Trae Waynes' absence

Russ Heltman

Tyler Boyd empathizes with John Ross, believes Ross is 'unguardable'

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd empathizes with John Ross, believes he's 'unguardable'

James Rapien

Look: Bengals photos from their first practice in helmets

Cincinnati Bengals photos from their first practice in helmets

James Rapien

Plenty of Bengals players could set new team records this season

Plenty of Cincinnati Bengals players could set new team records this season

NicoleZembrodt

by

James Rapien

Odds released on possibility of Big Ten playing games this spring

Odds released on possibility of Big Ten playing games this spring

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Mike Daniels is refreshed and ready to make the most of his opportunity with the Bengals

Mike Daniels is refreshed and ready to make the most of his opportunity with the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Watch: Tyler Boyd on Joe Burrow, A.J. Green, the Bengals' playbook and more

Tyler Boyd on Joe Burrow, A.J. Green, the Cincinnati Bengals' playbook and more

James Rapien

Tyler Boyd says Joe Mixon 'absolutely' wants to be in Cincinnati long-term

Tyler Boyd says Joe Mixon 'absolutely' wants to sign with Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Bengals mentioned among NFL's top offenses heading into 2020 season

Cincinnati Bengals mentioned among NFL's top offenses heading into 2020 season

James Rapien