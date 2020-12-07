Drake Sends Message to Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley

Drake sent his best wishes to Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 against Washington.

The 23-year-old tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. He also suffered damage to his PCL and meniscus.

Burrow underwent successful surgery last week.

The Bengals signal-caller isn't alone. Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in Week 7. He's rehabbing and slowly working his way back.

The same goes for Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Rapper and hip hop icon Drake sent his best wishes to the star trio on Sunday night.

"Some confident steps at five weeks," Drake wrote on his Instagram story. "Hope all of you are healing up well."

Burrow shared the post on Instagram.

Drake is recovering from a torn ACL of his own. It's the second time he's suffered the injury.

Burrow made the Bengals relevant from the moment he was drafted. This is just another example of the star that he's become in such a short time.

The Bengals have their quarterback of the future. The final four games of the 2020 season and the offseason has to be spent putting the necessary pieces in place—both players and coaches—around him so he can succeed.

Burrow had surgery in Los Angeles. He'll stay in California for the first part of the rehab process before transitioning back to Ohio.

He's expected to make a full recovery, but he may not be healthy enough for the start of the 2021 season.

