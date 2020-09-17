SI.com
How to watch the Bengals and Browns on Thursday night

James Rapien

CLEVELAND, OH — The Bengals and Browns are both looking for their first win of the 2020 season on Thursday night.

The Battle of Ohio is as interesting as it's been in a long time with two former No. 1 picks going against one another. 

Both Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield are expected to turn things around for their respective franchises. The Bengals signal-caller knows how dangerous Mayfield is for the Browns. 

"He’s a great player," Burrow said earlier this week. "Obviously what he did at Oklahoma and what he did in his first couple of years in the NFL, he’s been playing really well. I’m excited to compete against him."

Here's how you can watch Burrow, Mayfield and the rest of these guys in the Battle of Ohio on Thursday night. 

  • TV channel: NFL Network
  • Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Live stream: fuboTV

You can also watch locally in Cincinnati on WKRC Local 12 or listen on ESPN 1530 (WCKY). 

Fubo TV does offer a free 7-day trial, which gives fans another option to watch the game for free.

The Bengals are 6-point underdogs in their matchup with the Browns. Cleveland lost to Baltimore 38-6 last week. Cincinnati nearly upset the Los Angeles, but the Chargers were able to hang on for a narrow win. 

Up to 6,000 fans can attend Thursday's game. The State of Ohio is allowing the Browns and the Bengals let fans in for two home games. 

Cleveland will also be allowed to have spectators for their Sept. 27 game against The Washington Football Team.

The Bengals will be allowed to have up to 6,000 fans in the stands for their home matchup against the Jaguars on Oct. 4 and on Oct. 25 when they host the Browns at Paul Brown Stadium. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

