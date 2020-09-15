Bengals underdogs vs Browns on Thursday, as both teams look for first win

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Browns on Thursday night in Cleveland. Both teams are looking for their first win.

Cincinnati nearly beat the Chargers at home, but Los Angeles did just enough to pick up the 16-13 win.

The Browns were dismantled in Baltimore. The Ravens beat them 38-6 in a game that was never close. Baltimore has one of the most-talented rosters in the NFL. It showed on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson picked up where he left off in 2019. The reigning MVP completed 80 percent of his passes, finishing with 275 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for another 47 yards.

Despite the blowout loss, the Browns are six-point favorites in their matchup against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football according to BetOnline.

It's a rivalry game and 6,000 fans will be allowed to attend, so the Browns could have a slight home field advantage.

"We don’t really like anybody in our division, so all these games have a little added importance," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "That’s the key to getting where you want to go. You gotta win the division. This is our first opportunity this season. We’re only going to get six of them. So yeah, I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of love in our locker room for these guys. That gets us through the week of practice."

The Bengals and Browns kickoff on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

