SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals underdogs vs Browns on Thursday, as both teams look for first win

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Browns on Thursday night in Cleveland. Both teams are looking for their first win. 

Cincinnati nearly beat the Chargers at home, but Los Angeles did just enough to pick up the 16-13 win. 

The Browns were dismantled in Baltimore. The Ravens beat them 38-6 in a game that was never close. Baltimore has one of the most-talented rosters in the NFL. It showed on Sunday. 

Lamar Jackson picked up where he left off in 2019. The reigning MVP completed 80 percent of his passes, finishing with 275 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for another 47 yards.

Despite the blowout loss, the Browns are six-point favorites in their matchup against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football according to BetOnline.

It's a rivalry game and 6,000 fans will be allowed to attend, so the Browns could have a slight home field advantage. 

"We don’t really like anybody in our division, so all these games have a little added importance," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "That’s the key to getting where you want to go. You gotta win the division. This is our first opportunity this season. We’re only going to get six of them. So yeah, I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of love in our locker room for these guys. That gets us through the week of practice."

The Bengals and Browns kickoff on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.  

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Injury Roundup — The latest on Bullock, Atkins and the rest of the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals injuries:The latest on Randy Bullock, Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Podcast: Wrapping up Bengals-Chargers, injury updates and a Browns first-look

Wrapping up Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers, injury updates and a Cleveland Browns first-look

James Rapien

Former Bengals quarterback Jake Dolegala signs with New England

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Dolegala signs with New England Patriots

James Rapien

Watch: Jessie Bates on his performance against the Chargers, the Bengals matchup with the Browns and more

Watch: Jessie Bates on his performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cincinnati Bengals matchup with the Cleveland Browns

James Rapien

Bengals Bites: Burrow's debut, Bullock's Kick, and Green's 'game-winning' touchdown

Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals debut, Randy Bullock's Kick, and A.J. Green's game-winning touchdown

James Rapien

Watch: Tyler Boyd talks Joe Burrow, the loss to the Chargers and what's next

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd talks Joe Burrow, the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and what's next

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow discusses the Bengals' loss to the Chargers

Joe Burrow discusses the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

James Rapien

by

James Rapien

Colin Cowherd is buying Joe Burrow stock following NFL debut

Colin Cowherd is buying stock in Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Browns place David Njoku on injured reserve, release kicker Austin Seibert

Cleveland Browns place David Njoku on injured reserve, release kicker Austin Seibert

James Rapien

Joe Burrow his own harshest critic following Bengals' loss to Chargers

Joe Burrow his own harshest critic following Cincinnati Bengals' loss to Los Angeles Chargers

James Rapien