NFL Trade Rumors: New York Jets Shopping Tight End Chris Herndon

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Jets are shopping tight end Chris Herndon ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Herndon has struggled over the past year and a half after flashing his potential as a rookie. 

The Jets selected Herndon in the fourth-round (107th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. 

He had 39 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie and looked like one of the top young tight ends in the league.

That's when things went off the rails for Herndon. He was suspended for the first four games of 2019 after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. 

Herndon returned for the Jets, but didn't make an impact. He only had one catch before suffering a season-ending rib injury. 

The 24-year-old has 14 receptions for 101 yards this season. 

He has been underwhelming this season, but not many skill players would thrive in New York.

Herndon's under contract through the 2021 season and is only making $1 million next year. These are the type of deals the Bengals should pursue.

Why not take a chance on a talented tight end that could be added on the cheap? 

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow loves throwing to his tight ends. At 6-4, 253 pounds, Herndon has the size and ability to be a quality player. 

Taking Herndon out of the black hole that is Adam Gase's offense and plugging him into a place with Burrow, A.J. Green, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd could maximize his abilities. 

Why not offer a sixth or seventh-rounder to the Jets for Herndon?

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. 

For more on the Bengals, including the NFL trade deadline, go here!

