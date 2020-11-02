SI.com
AllBengals
NFL Trade Rumors: Bengals Should Shop A.J. Green Ahead of Trade Deadline

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals should shop A.J. Green ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. They need to see how much interest there is in the seven-time Pro Bowler. 

If you're looking for a "Green is washed up article," then look elsewhere. The 32-year-old still has plenty of value. 

The Titans respected him so much that they had Malcolm Butler shadow him the entire game on Sunday. Green finished with two catches for 19 yards, but his presence made life easier on Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and the rest of the Bengals wide receivers. 

Some will say Cincinnati should trade Green for whatever they can get, but that isn't the case. He's a capable player that adds another dimension on offense. The Bengals are better with him. They shouldn't give him away for a fifth or sixth-round pick. They also shouldn't rule out a trade.

If a contender like the Packers, Saints or anyone else wants to offer a fourth-rounder or better for Green, then the Bengals should move on from the veteran. 

Green is on pace for 62 receptions for 632 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown in the Bengals' first eight games of the season. He's shown flashes of his old self and has value, but he doesn't look like a long-term building block. 

He'd be a perfect fit on a contending team. 

Green had 15 receptions for 178 yards against the Colts and Browns (Weeks 6-7) prior to Sunday's win over the Titans. There's no reason why he shouldn't bring back a fourth-round pick or better in a trade.

The Bengals were open to signing Green to a long-term extension in the offseason, but he wanted to be paid like an elite wide receiver. They placed the franchise tag on him, which is essentially a one-year, $18 million deal. If a team traded for Green, they would only had to pay him for the rest of the season. 

The Bengals shouldn't give him away. He still has value, even if it's making life easier on Burrow, Higgins and company for the final eight games of 2020. 

He also shouldn't be untouchable. In fact, the Bengals should call every team in the league and see what they would give up for Green. 

The Browns, Eagles, Packers, Saints, 49ers, Seahawks and a multitude of other teams are all rumored to have interest in acquiring a wide receiver at the deadline. Green can be that guy for one of those teams. 

The Bengals can't hold on forever. A fourth-round pick from a non-AFC North opponent should be enough to get it done. Bump it up a round for a division rival like the Browns or Ravens. 

Anything less than that and Cincinnati should keep their star receiver. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Bengalinmate
Bengalinmate

Yes, yes they should....For all the reasons I've said in the past, but I'm gonna hate it regardless....

