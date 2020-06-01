AllBengals
Watch some of Joe Burrow's best highlights

James Rapien

Joe Burrow had one of the best seasons in college football history in 2019. 

He led the nation in multiple passing categories including yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60) and completion percentage (76.3). 

Burrow, 23, led LSU to a 15-0 record, as the Tigers won their first national championship since 2007. 

 “He gets the most out of those around him. He has the respect of coaches, teammates and everyone he’s played with," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on draft night. "You talk to anyone at LSU or OSU, and they all love the guy. We’re excited to add him to the building; that’s the type of character we’re trying to add as we grow this thing. He understands the platform he has being the No. 1 pick playing in his home state. He understands the attention that brings and how to handle himself. We’re excited to get know him even better and work a lot more closely with him.”

The Bengals' coaches love what Burrow has brought to the already. He's leading by example and hoping to workout with his teammates before training camp starts. 

The biggest knock on Burrow during the pre-draft process was his arm strength, but it isn't something the Bengals are worried about. 

“There is a threshold. There’s a baseline you have to meet to play [as an] NFL quarterback, and that’s one that Joe certainly has exceeded," Taylor said. "When you evaluate a quarterback, there is a baseline. There are throws you have to show you can make. [With respect] to Joe, I don’t worry about how much arm strength. As long as you have enough to meet that threshold, the stuff that becomes more important in the NFL is the decision-making, the timing and the accuracy. Those are always the three things that we’ll lean on when it comes to looking at successful quarterbacks because, if you can anticipate and you can throw on time, a lot of the arm strength debate can go out the window. I’ve never had a reservation about his arm strength at all.”

The Bengals aren't worried about Burrow and most fans aren't either. Brighten up your Monday by watching some of Burrow's best highlights from last season:

