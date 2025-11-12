Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Defensive Line Injuries Lingering Ahead of Pittsburgh Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their first injury report in nearly two weeks following the bye week respite. That time off wasn't enough to get Trey Hendrickson (hip) healthy for the final stretch of the season.
He's still dealing with the ailment that's lingered for the past month and did not practice again on Wednesday, following the same status on Monday (a pelvis issue was added to his status). Others who didn't suit up included Shemar Stewart (knee), Samaje Perine (ankle), and Joe Flacco (shoulder). Flacco is expected to start Sunday after what was more of a rest day for the veteran.
Cincinnati is hoping to win enough games over the next three weeks to make it worth a return out of Joe Burrow (toe). He was limited again on Wednesday, just like Monday.
"Not ready to make that prediction," Bengals head coach Taylor said about Burrow returning before the end of his 21-day practice window. "Truly week-to-week. There's no reason for us to do that. We haven't seen him yet out there on the field. And so we'll get through this first week and then approach next week, and then see where we end up after that. ... It's just constant conversation since Day 1 of this whole thing. Nothing significant has happened recently. This is a timeline that we were always on pace for. We never want to say that publicly in case something were to change. But fortunately, it's held up."
Joe Flacco is still the starter as Cincinnati rides his hot hand on offense.
Cincinnati takes on the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
