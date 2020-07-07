Former NFL great thinks Joe Burrow can have Ben Roethlisberger-like impact on Bengals

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has been compared to plenty of NFL greats over the past few months. Some believe he could be the next Tom Brady, while others see a young Kurt Warner or Peyton Manning.

The 23-year-old had arguably the best season in NFL history last year at LSU. Now he's hoping to resurrect a Bengals franchise that has had four straight losing seasons.

Former NFL great and current analyst Lavar Arrington believes Burrow will get the job done in Cincinnati.

"I'm not measuring him off of wins and losses," Arrington said on Speak For Yourself. "I'm measuring and weighing Joe Burrow off of what he brings to the table. His skillset, his talent level and historically speaking, that says Joe Burrow will be able to come in and do things like Ben Roethlisberger, who came in and started and won 13 games as a starter with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sure, you'll argue he was on a much better team, but I’m comparing apples to apples and oranges to oranges. Ben Roethlisberger is a fine quarterback that was considered to be a franchise-caliber guy and so is Joe Burrow.”

'Big Ben' was the 2004 Associated Press Rookie of the Year. Burrow is the favorite to win the award this season.

Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a six-time Pro Bowler. The Bengals would like nothing more than for their top pick to be just as productive over the next 15 years.

Burrow has plenty of potential and expectations are sky-high for the Bengals rookie signal-caller.