Joe Burrow favored to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Everyone has high expectations for Bengals No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

The LSU signal-caller had one of the best seasons in college football history last year. He won the Heisman Trophy, led the nation in multiple passing categories including yards (5,671), passing touchdowns (60) and completion percentage (76.3).

He's expected to help turn around a Bengals organization that has had four straight losing seasons.

Burrow is favored to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. His odds are set at 5/2 according to Bet Online. Tua Tagovailoa is second at 8/1.

They set Burrow's over/under for passing yards at 3,800 and passing touchdowns at 24½. They also set the over/under for interceptions at 16½.

The Bengals added another weapon to their arsenal when they selected Tee Higgins with the No. 33 pick in the draft. The former Clemson wide receiver is tied for the ninth-best Offensive Rookie of the Year odds at 22/1.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither has the sixth-highest odds to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Bengals selected the Appalachian State product in the fourth round. Every player ahead of Davis-Gaither was drafted in the first two rounds.

Former Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson may offer the best value of any of the Bengals on the list. His odds are 40/1, despite Cincinnati taking him with pick No. 65 and a full round earlier than Davis-Gaither.

Seventh round selection Markus Bailey made the list with 100/1 odds.

Here's a complete list of odds for both awards:

Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Joe Burrow 5/2

Tua Tagovailoa 8/1

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 9/1

Jonathan Taylor 9/1

D'Andre Swift 12/1

Jerry Jeudy 12/1

Justin Herbert 12/1

Ceedee Lamb 14/1

J.K. Dobbins 16/1

Henry Ruggs III 18/1

Cam Akers 20/1

Zack Moss 20/1

Denzel Mims 22/1

Tee Higgins 22/1

Jalen Reagor 28/1

Justin Jefferson 28/1

K.J Hamler 28/1

Laviska Shenault Jr. 28/1

Brandon Aiyuk 33/1

Jordan Love 33/1

Joshua Kelly 33/1

Lamical Perine 33/1

Chase Claypool 40/1

K.J Hill 40/1

Michael Pittman Jr. 40/1

Tyler Johnson 40/1

A.J. Dillon 50/1

Jacob Eason 50/1

Jalen Hurts 50/1

Jauan Jennings 50/1

Jake Fromm 66/1

Anthony Gordon 80/1

Antonio Gandy-Golden 80/1

Donovan Peoples-Jones 80/1

Gabriel Davis 80/1

Ke'Shawn Vaughn 80/1

Adam Trautman 100/1

Antonio Gibson 100/1

Brycen Hopkins 100/1

Cole Kmet 100/1

Harrison Bryant 100/1

Hunter Bryant 100/1

John Hightower 100/1

Mekhi Becton 100/1

Van Jefferson 100/1

Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Chase Young 5/1

Isaiah Simmons 8/1

Kenneth Murray 14/1

Patrick Queen 14/1

A.J. Epenesa 20/1

Jeff Okudah 20/1

Xavier McKinney 22/1

Akeem Davis-Gaither 25/1

Ashtyn Davis 25/1

CJ Henderson 25/1

Curtis Weaver 25/1

Derrick Brown 25/1

Grant Delpit 25/1

Javon Kinlaw 25/1

Jordan Elliot 25/1

Julian Okwara 25/1

Kristian Fulton 25/1

Trevon Diggs 25/1

Troy Dye 25/1

Willie Gay Jr. 25/1

Jaylon Johnson 28/1

K'Lavon Chaisson 28/1

Marlon Davidson 28/1

Zack Baun 28/1

A.J. Terrell 33/1

Darrell Taylor 33/1

Geno Stone 33/1

Jeff Gladney 33/1

Josh Uche 33/1

Kyle Dugger 33/1

Malik Harrison 33/1

Terrell Lewis 33/1

Yetur Gross-Matos 33/1

Davion Taylor 40/1

Logan Wilson 40/1

Anfernee Jennings 50/1

Antoine Winfield Jr. 50/1

Bradlee Anae 50/1

Bryce Hall 50/1

Cam Brown 50/1

Kenny Willekes 50/1

Nevilled Gallimore 50/1

Ross Blacklock 50/1

Terrell Burgess 50/1

Cameron Dantzier 66/1

Justin Madubuike 66/1

K'Von Wallace 66/1

Trevis Gipson 80/1

Davon Hamilton 100/1

Jalen Elliott 100/1

Julian Blackmon 100/1

Markus Bailey 100/1

Raekwon Davis 100/1

Troy Pride Jr. 100/1

Alohi Gilman 150/1

David Woodward 150/1