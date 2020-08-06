AllBengals
WATCH: Joe Burrow throws to A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson and more

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals began full team workouts this week. They have plenty of new faces, including No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

The guys are able to lift weights in groups of 15 or less, do conditioning drills on the field and take part in daily full squad walkthroughs.

"We didn’t get a chance to go through the period in the spring and get acquainted with the rookies and the new free agents that we added," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week. "It feels like we’ve been Zooming, so we know these guys a lot better than we normally would, but it was good to see everybody out there. Everybody has obviously been in the playbook. They did a really good job. It was a really sharp first walk-through we had."

The Bengals released footage of Burrow throwing to A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson and other skill players on the roster. Watch that video below:

Important Training Camp Dates

The acclimation period lasts until Aug. 11. Then, teams will have a five day "gradual ramp up period."

Players can spend up to 3.5 hours on the practice field, which includes the 75 minute walk through. The first practice will be a maximum of 90 minutes with up to a 15 minute increase per day.

Practices can last up to 120 minutes. Players will be allowed to wear helmets on Aug. 12-13.

Padded practices can begin on Aug. 17 and will last until Sept. 6, which is exactly one week before the Bengals are scheduled to begin their season against the Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium.

 For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

