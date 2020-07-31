AllBengals
Top Stories
News

Joe Burrow has thrown passes to Tee Higgins, Auden Tate and Drew Sample

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't have a normal offseason to workout with and throw to his new teammates. 

Instead, he met most of them virtually and learned the playbook from his house in Athens, Ohio. 

Burrow walked into Paul Brown Stadium for the first time on Friday to sign his rookie contract. The 23-year-old has thrown to some of his teammates in recent weeks. 

"I got together a couple weeks ago with a lot of different guys," Burrow said. "And now we are out here [Paul Brown Stadium] doing strength and conditions and throwing with receivers. Now it’s just the rookies. Next week the vets come back in."

Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins was one of the players Burrow worked with. The Bengals believe the young duo will shine bright for many years to come at PBS. 

"I’m really excited about Tee," Burrow said with a smile. "I was very impressed the couple of times I threw with him. I think he’s going to be a really, really great player for us. I’m excited to see what he could do in camp."

Higgins isn't the only Bengals player Burrow has thrown to. He's also worked with Auden Tate and Drew Sample according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Burrow hasn't worked out with A.J. Green or Tyler Boyd, but he did throw to John Ross in California earlier this year. 

A bunch of players have worked out together at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash. From Burrow and Sample to D.J. Reader, Vonn Bell and Sam Hubbard — plenty of Bengals have worked with trainer Patrick Coyne over the past few weeks. 

Once Bengals veterans pass their physicals this weekend, they'll be able to enter the strength and conditioning phase of training camp. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL legend Mike Ditka against kneeling during national anthem: 'Get the hell out of the country'

NFL legend Mike Ditka against kneeling during national anthem: 'Get the hell out of the country'

James Rapien

by

ProudBlackVet69-77

Joe Burrow downplays contract signing, ready to get to work

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow downplays contract signing, ready to get to work

James Rapien

It's official: Joe Burrow signs $36.1 million contract with Bengals

It's official: Joe Burrow signs $36.1 million contract with Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Bengals place OT Isaiah Prince on opt out list, DT Josh Tupou expected to follow

Cincinnati Bengals place OT Isaiah Prince on opt out list, DT Josh Tupou expected to follow

James Rapien

Another Major League Baseball game has been postponed because of COVID-19

Another Major League Baseball game has been postponed because of COVID-19

James Rapien

WATCH: The ultimate A.J. Green highlight reel

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green's ultimate highlight reel

James Rapien

T.J. Houshmandzadeh is confident in Joe Burrow, believes Bengals could surprise people this season

T.J. Houshmandzadeh is confident in Joe Burrow, believes Cincinnati Bengals could surprise people

James Rapien

Oddsmakers weigh in on NFL season

Oddsmakers weigh in on the potential of a full NFL season

James Rapien

Podcast: Joe Burrow, training camp and the weekend mailbag

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the preseason and a weekend mailbag

James Rapien

Darqueze Dennard has a new home

Former Cincinnati Bengals corner Darqueze Dennard agrees to deal with Atlanta Falcons

James Rapien