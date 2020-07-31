Joe Burrow has thrown passes to Tee Higgins, Auden Tate and Drew Sample

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't have a normal offseason to workout with and throw to his new teammates.

Instead, he met most of them virtually and learned the playbook from his house in Athens, Ohio.

Burrow walked into Paul Brown Stadium for the first time on Friday to sign his rookie contract. The 23-year-old has thrown to some of his teammates in recent weeks.

"I got together a couple weeks ago with a lot of different guys," Burrow said. "And now we are out here [Paul Brown Stadium] doing strength and conditions and throwing with receivers. Now it’s just the rookies. Next week the vets come back in."

Rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins was one of the players Burrow worked with. The Bengals believe the young duo will shine bright for many years to come at PBS.

"I’m really excited about Tee," Burrow said with a smile. "I was very impressed the couple of times I threw with him. I think he’s going to be a really, really great player for us. I’m excited to see what he could do in camp."

Higgins isn't the only Bengals player Burrow has thrown to. He's also worked with Auden Tate and Drew Sample according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

Burrow hasn't worked out with A.J. Green or Tyler Boyd, but he did throw to John Ross in California earlier this year.

A bunch of players have worked out together at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash. From Burrow and Sample to D.J. Reader, Vonn Bell and Sam Hubbard — plenty of Bengals have worked with trainer Patrick Coyne over the past few weeks.

Once Bengals veterans pass their physicals this weekend, they'll be able to enter the strength and conditioning phase of training camp.