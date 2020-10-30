The Bengals' Offense is Going to be Shorthanded on Sunday Against the Titans

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will be without multiple key pieces on Sunday against the Titans.

Running back Joe Mixon will miss a second-straight game with a foot injury. The 24-year-old injured his foot in the Bengals' loss to the Colts in Week 6.

"He's week-to-week," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "There are just some issues with his foot. We got the bye week next week, so we'll get him ready to go."

Giovani Bernard will make a second-straight start at running back. Look for Semaje Perine and Trayveon Williams to also get snaps on offense.

The Bengals will also be without three of their five starting offensive linemen. Jonah Williams (stinger), Bobby Hart (knee) and Trey Hopkins (concussion) have all been ruled out for Sunday's game.

"It doesn't look good for any of them," Taylor said.

Williams and Hopkins missed the second half of last week's matchup against the Browns due to their injuries. Billy Price stepped in for Hopkins at center. He'll start this week against Tennessee.

“It’s very, very huge for me," Price said when asked about starting on Sunday. "It’s a situation you don’t take lightly. Any opportunity to get on the field, you get to really show your worth and your value and again, the reason why you were a first round selection three years ago. I think it’s just another opportunity for me to go out there and do it.”

Williams could return in Week 10 against the Steelers. He didn't practice this week. Look for rookie Hakeem Adeniji to take his place at left tackle and Fred Johnson to start at right tackle.

Cornerback Darius Phillips (knee) returned to practice on Friday after being out on Wednesday and Thursday. He's expected to play this week.

Check out the entire game status report below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!