Podcast: Williams confident in Bengals' O-line, plus his comments on Burrow and Daniels' fit in Cincinnati

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I react to Jonah Williams' first news conference since training camp began. We break down his comments about the Bengals' offensive line and Joe Burrow, plus a look at how Mike Daniels could fit in Cincinnati. 

Listen to the latest episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!

