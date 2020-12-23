Last Dance: JuJu Smith-Schuster to Stop Dancing on Opposing Teams' Logos

No more dancing for the 24-year-old

CINCINNATI — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's next dance might involve a backpedal.

The 24-year-old told reporters that he'll stop doing his pregame dances on the logos of the Steelers' opponents.

“For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I'm going to stop dancing on the logos," he said on Wednesdsay.

That's a complete 180 from what he said last week before their matchup against the Bengals.

Smith-Schuster danced on the Bills and Bengals' logos in recent weeks. Not only did the Steelers lose both games, but Cincinnati also took note of his pregame agenda.

"He’s still young minded. He loves the game. He loves going out there [and] playing," Bengals safety Vonn Bell said last week. "It’s kind of disrespectful at the end of the day. But they’re on top right now so you can’t really say nothing right now. We just gotta go out there, between the lines, go out there and hit him and let him know where he stands."

Bell did exactly what he said he would do. The 26-year-old crushed Smith-Schuster in the second quarter of Monday's game, forcing a fumble that led to a Bengals touchdown.

That play gave Cincinnati the momentum they needed to pull off the 27-17 upset in front of a national audience.

"I seen 19," Bell said with a giant smile after the game. He was referring to Smith-Schuster's jersey number.

Bell released a limited edition "TikTok Destroyer" T-shirt on Wednesday, clearly referencing the Steelers' wide receiver.

Smith-Schuster is a free agent at the end of the season, so his time in Pittsburgh could be coming to an end.

