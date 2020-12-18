Vonn Bell on JuJu Smith-Schuster's Logo Dancing: 'Hit Him and Let Him Know Where He Stands'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Steelers on Monday Night Football this week. Both teams enter with losing streaks. Cincinnati has lost five straight and Pittsburgh has lost back-to-back games after starting the season 11-0.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster danced on the Bills' logo at midfield before their 26-15 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.

The Bills didn't like the gesture, but the 24-year-old is going to continue his pregame routine, which includes a dance at midfield that he posts on TikTok.

“I’m not going to stop being myself,” Smith-Schuster said on Tuesday. “I’m going to be the JuJu I came into me. Authentic. TikTok is a new [social media] platform that I’ve used to touch my fans and grow. This is something that I’ve been doing since I started the season, midseason. I even did it on the Cowboys logo, so it’s not just their [the Bills] logo, but the Steelers logo, and I plan to just keep doing it. I’m just having fun, doing myself.”

Bengals safety Vonn Bell was asked about Smith-Schuster's routine on Thursday. He admits that being in first place makes it much easier for the Steelers wide receiver to dance before the game.

"He’s still young minded. He loves the game. He loves going out there [and] playing," Bell said. "It’s kind of disrespectful at the end of the day. But they’re on top right now so you can’t really say nothing right now. We just gotta go out there, between the lines, go out there and hit him and let him know where he stands."

Smith-Schuster had nine receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown in Pittsburgh's 36-10 win over Cincinnati in Week 10.

Bell leads the Bengals with 96 tackles. He had two quarterback hits, two passes defensed and three tackles in Cincinnati's first matchup with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have won 11-straight games against the Bengals. Cincinnati is a 13-point home underdog this week.

Bell and the rest of the Bengals' defense need to have their best game of the season if they're going to keep it close on Monday night.

