Report: Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo Expected to Return in 2021

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is expected to return to the team for a third season.

The team hasn't announced any coaching decisions, but Bengals play-by-play voice Dan Hoard made the declaration on 700 WLW on Monday night.

"Lou Anarumo is back, the defensive coordinator," Hoard said on Bengals Line. "I'm sure a lot of folks, particularly after giving up 404 rushing yards yesterday [Sunday] were wondering if that would be the case, but Zac Taylor and the Bengals ownership clearly saw enough in the games leading up to that, particularly considering the guys that have been out to bring him back as DC."

There was plenty of speculation that Anarumo could be let go following another roller coaster season for the Bengals' defense. They did suffer significant injuries to their defensive line and secondary.

Defensive tackle DJ Reader only appeared in five games, cornerback Trae Waynes missed the entire season and eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins only had one tackle after suffering a shoulder injury in training camp.

The injuries combined with some solid performances in the second half of the season helped Anarumo keep his job.

"I do think that there's a heavy and high dose of respect between Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo," Dave Lapham said. "They've coached with each other in the past and I think they're confidants to each other. They run opposite side of the football ideas by each other. I think they feel like there's trust there."

The Bengals are 6-25-1 under Taylor. He brought in Anarumo and clearly wanted to keep him around for another season.

Taylor's loyalty could serve him well if he's able to turn things around. If not, then he could be shown the door before the end of the 2021 season.

He knows the Bengals have to start winning games.

"That's my expectation. Certainly I'm tired of losing," Taylor said on Monday. "We've put in a lot of work and we believe in the players we have and the coaches we have. We certainly expect to win a lot more football games than we have. That's the standard we have to set going forward."

The Bengals are parting ways with five assistant coaches, including offensive line coach Jim Turner, defensive line coach Nick Eason and wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell.

Taylor didn't confirm any of the changes on Monday, but it appears like top assistants including Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan will return next season.

