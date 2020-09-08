Mackensie Alexander becomes latest Bengals player to praise Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has received plenty of praise since the team selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old has garnered praise from veterans like Mike Daniels, A.J. Green and C.J. Uzomah.

Add Mackensie Alexander to the list of players that is pleased with the rookie signal-caller. The fifth-year cornerback posted his thoughts on Twitter Sunday night.

"I got a lot of love and even more respect for my quarterback @JoeyB this from the heart.. #whodey #onelove #lovethatguy"

This is just the latest example of Burrow earning the trust of his teammates. We talk about 'it factor' a lot in sports. He has 'it.'

Burrow is not only going to be the starting quarterback of the Bengals this season, but he's also going to be a leader — both on and off the field.

The Bengals' coaching staff is finalizing the gameplan for their matchup against the Chargers. Zac Taylor had nothing but praise for his rookie signal-caller on Monday.

"The things that you love about Joe are his intangibles, his approach, how he processes the information, the way he leads his teammates," Taylor said. "Right now, more so by example more than anything else because he does it the right way. He makes sure he’s not the only voice out there because he’s still a rookie learning his way. But those are all the things you appreciate and I want to be slower to make comparisons to some of the all-time greats until he’s playing a real football game. But so far the intangible stuff we’ve seen on the field has been what we expected."

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!