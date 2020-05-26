Report: NFL coaches could return to facilities next week, in-person minicamps still possible

The NFL continues to push forward with its' offseason. Team facilities opened up for front office staff last week in states that are allowing it.

Coaches could be the next to return according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

He notes that most states have began the process of opening back up, which would allow NFL teams to begin in-person activities. If coaches are allowed to return to team facilities as early as next week, it opens up the door for minicamp.

An in-person minicamp with players could be scheduled "as early as June 15 or as late as June 27" according to Robinson. The decision is based on COVID-19 data. The NFL would also wait for state governments to give them the green light on reopening.

An in-person minicamp would be great for a young Bengals team that will be led by a rookie quarterback.

"Of course if they told us we could practice tomorrow and be safe doing it I would do that in a heartbeat just because I would like to maximize our reps with our new guys as quickly as possible," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this month. "Even our veteran guys — the guys that played last year — they get the chance to build upon the foundation they set last year. They're going to play faster, they have a better understanding of what we're asking them to do and so the whole team we have to use every single practice they give us."

This news comes on the heels of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross making strong comments about the NFL's return on Tuesday.

“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross told CNBC. “Real question is, will there be fans in the stadium? Right now — today — we’re planning to have fans in the stadium. We all miss our sports. The NFL, I think, will be ready to go. I know we’re all looking forward to it. I know I am.”