AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Stephen Ross: 'Definitely will be a football season this year'

Alain Poupart

While the NFL continues its virtual offseason, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is confident the 2020 regular season will go off as scheduled.

“I think definitely there will be a football season this year,” Ross said on CNBC on Tuesday morning. "The real question is, will there be fans in the stadium? Right now, today, we’re planning to have fans in the stadium. But I think the NFL is looking at, and is very flexible, so that we will be able to start on time and bring that entertainment that is so needed for all of us in this country."

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to kick off Sept. 10 with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the Houston Texans. The Dolphins are scheduled to open the season Sept. 13 at New England.

"I think the one thing we all miss is our sports," Ross said. "I don’t think a lot of people realize it until they no longer have it. Certainly the NFL, I think, will be ready to go. I know we’re all looking forward to it. I know I am.

“We’ve done a lot of things down in Miami here. We’re prepared, either way, and hopefully there will be fans in the stadium.”

The NFL currently is in phase one of its re-opening with certain personnel allowed at team facilities, but no coaches or players (other than those undergoing treatment or rehabilititation).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why a Jamal Adams Trade Would Be Great and Why It Won't Happen

The Miami Dolphins secondary would reach a new level with Jamal Adams, but history tells us star players just don't get traded within their division

Alain Poupart

by

marino13

Dolphins Rookie Deep Dive: Kirk Merritt

The complete lowdown on Miami Dolphins rookie free agent Kirk Merritt, including his background, his potential and what scouts said about him

Alain Poupart

Where Brian Flores stands in the Coach of the Year odds

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores stands in the middle of the pack when it comes to 2020 NFL Coach of the Year odds

Alain Poupart

The biggest Dolphins stories of the week

Ryan Fitzpatrick talking about Tua and the DeVante Parker Instagram episode were among the biggest stories of the week involving the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Grant's Goal Remains the Same

Miami Dolphins standout kick returner Jakeem Grant has some big plans for 2020

Alain Poupart

AFC East Roundtable: Biggest Offseason Move

Between the drafting of Tua Tagovailoa and Denzel Sims and the trade for Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England and New York Jets all had their signature move this offseason

Alain Poupart

Tua takes on Barkley and other tidbits

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will face Saquon Barkley in a game of Madden to support COVID-19 relief efforts

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and their December home success against New England

The Miami Dolphins will be facing the New England Patriots at home in December for the 10th time in 17 seasons, and looking to continue their success in those games

Alain Poupart

Monday Nights and Other Manning Miami Memories

The Miami Dolphins and the city itself were important players in the career of Peyton Manning

Alain Poupart

Godchaux: Why not the Miami Dolphins?

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux has high expectations for his team as he continually says, "The sky's the limit."

Alain Poupart

by

Wilteevee