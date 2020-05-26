While the NFL continues its virtual offseason, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is confident the 2020 regular season will go off as scheduled.

“I think definitely there will be a football season this year,” Ross said on CNBC on Tuesday morning. "The real question is, will there be fans in the stadium? Right now, today, we’re planning to have fans in the stadium. But I think the NFL is looking at, and is very flexible, so that we will be able to start on time and bring that entertainment that is so needed for all of us in this country."

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to kick off Sept. 10 with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the Houston Texans. The Dolphins are scheduled to open the season Sept. 13 at New England.

"I think the one thing we all miss is our sports," Ross said. "I don’t think a lot of people realize it until they no longer have it. Certainly the NFL, I think, will be ready to go. I know we’re all looking forward to it. I know I am.

“We’ve done a lot of things down in Miami here. We’re prepared, either way, and hopefully there will be fans in the stadium.”

The NFL currently is in phase one of its re-opening with certain personnel allowed at team facilities, but no coaches or players (other than those undergoing treatment or rehabilititation).