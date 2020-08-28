NFL insiders believe Jadeveon Clowney will sign with Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Browns went after free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney this offseason, but the former No. 1 pick has yet to sign with a team.

Cleveland is likely out of the Clowney sweepstakes after restructuring Oliver Vernon's contract, but that doesn't mean Cincinnati won't have to deal with the three-time Pro Bowler this season.

Another one of the Bengals' AFC North rivals is considered the favorite to sign Clowney according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

“A lot of people in the league believe that in end, he’s going to end up with the Baltimore Ravens,” Pauline said on the NFL Draft Insiders podcast. “The Ravens need an upgrade with their pass rush. The belief from league insiders is don’t be surprised if he ends up with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Clowney, right now, the belief is he’s just going to sit out of training camp because he doesn’t like training camp. He had an issue with training camp when he was with Houston. He’s going to wait until the end of training camp unless someone blows him away with a huge contract.”

Clowney, 27, played for Seattle last season after spending the first five years of his career in Houston. The Ravens have nearly $17 million in cap space after releasing safety Earl Thomas on Sunday.

Adding Clowney would be exactly what the doctor ordered for Baltimore, who has one of the best rosters in the NFL. They traded for Calais Campbell this offseason in hopes of boosting their pass rush. Clowney could put them over the top.

The Bengals play the Ravens in Week 5 and Week 17 this season.

