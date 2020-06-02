Joe Burrow and the Bengals could workout together in California

The Bengals are hoping to workout together this offseason before training camp.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has spoken with the wide receivers on the team in hopes of organizing in-person workout sessions.

"They came into our Zoom meeting — the quarterbacks," wide receiver John Ross told AllBengals in an exclusive interview. "We were just finishing up and we were talking about working out again. He [Burrow] might be back out here [California] for the summer so we might get some more work in."

There's still a chance of minicamps taking place later this month, but a team workout in California seems more likely.

All 32 teams are subject to restrictions in their specific state. The NFL won't allow any organization to hold in-person minicamps unless every team can participate. The league also has to weigh the risk of flying players in from across the country, just to send them home and bring them back a few weeks later for the start of training camp.

Burrow has already thrown to Ross. The duo worked out together during the pre-draft process.

“I love his demeanor. I said that from the first time I met him," Ross said. "You can tell he’s a work hard guy, ready to get things going and he’ll get after it. First day was good. Second day was better. Third day was better. It just kept getting better.

"Positivity is contagious and I see a lot of that in him. Watching his games, just him on the field — somebody catches a good ball or drops a ball or runs a nice route or if it’s a bad ball from him… just the energy that he gives you, he wants to get it right. He wants to make sure that everybody is right."

Burrow worked with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer in California before the draft. The former Bengals signal-caller loved what he saw in the top pick. He's probably hoping to get back out there so he can workout with Palmer again before the start of the season.

Burrow has talked with A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Ross and even some members of the defense in hopes of arranging 7-on-7 sessions before training camp.

I know he wants to get together and throw somewhere," Green told Bengals.com last month. "I told him wherever he is, we'll come to him. I don't know where, when, how. It's all who can fly where and when. He's the quarterback. He makes his location and we have to get there."

Nothing is set in stone, but Burrow appears to be doing everything he can to schedule in-person workout sessions with his teammates before the start of training camp.