Cancelled preseason could impact the Bengals more than other NFL teams

CINCINNATI — Playing football during a global pandemic is challenging, but it’s exactly what the NFL and the Players Association hope to do this fall.

The two sides agreed to scrap the entire preseason this week. It’s one of the many measures being taken to help keep players and coaches safe.

All 32 NFL teams have to make adjustments due to COVID-19, but the Bengals may be impacted more than the rest of the league.

They signed eight unrestricted free agents this offseason, including six projected starters. The Bengals also selected Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

How many rookie quarterbacks had to learn the playbook virtually, without any in person interactions with teammates or coaches?

Everyone compares it to the 2011 lockout, but Andy Dalton got plenty of reps during the preseason. Burrow isn’t going to get that chance.

After an offseason full of additions and quality roster moves, Zac Taylor faces a tough challenge. He needs to get Burrow, a young offensive line and the rest of the roster on the same page before their Week 1 matchup against the Chargers.

Burrow enters the league with high expectations and the odds stacked against him. Not only is he expected to help resurrect the Bengals, but he has to do it with minimal on-field time with his teammates and zero preseason games.

There's speculation that teams may only be allowed to have eight practices in full pads before the start of the season. If that ends up being the case, it's a huge disadvantage for Burrow and the young Bengals.

It’s up to Taylor and the rest of the coaching staff to get the 23-year-old up to speed and ready for life in the NFL

That’s much easier said than done.

The Bengals are going to have to overcome a lot if they’re going to exceed expectations this season. The AFC North is arguably the best division in football.

Cincinnati is a young team that could’ve benefitted from having a few preseason games. It would be good for a veteran like A.J. Green to get out there and run around for a few plays after missing all of last season with an ankle injury. The same goes for 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams, who’s expected to be an instant upgrade at left tackle, despite not playing a snap last season due to a shoulder injury.

The Bengals aren’t going to make excuses or feel sorry for themselves. Green downplayed the lack of on-field work with Burrow this offseason. The young signal-caller is ahead of schedule according to his coaches.

Burrow won’t be the only player impacted by an unprecedented offseason. How are other rookies like Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither expected to be ready for life in the NFL without preseason games?

Players can only do so much in practice. The Bengals remade defense needs Wilson and Davis-Gaither to hit the ground running. The same goes for an offensive line that hopes Michael Jordan can take a step forward this season. How is he supposed to develop if he isn’t hitting anyone before Week 1?

The Bengals will also have to make plenty of tough decisions on the back end of their roster. The coaching staff will have to make key roster moves based on what players do in practice. They won't be able to see how a young guy like Markus Bailey reacts in a real NFL game.

The same goes for other players fighting to make the roster. Wide receiver Mike Thomas signed with the Bengals this offseason. He's going to be in a battle with Stanley Morgan Jr., Damion Willis and others just to make the team.

Rodney Anderson is hoping to earn a roster spot after showing flashes of his potential in training camp last year.

Those guys are going to have to show their worth in practice if they're going to make the roster.

Every NFL team has had to adjust to the changes that have been made. There will be plenty of safety rules that continue to be implemented between now and the start of the regular season.

The impact of the changes could hurt the Bengals more than the other 31 NFL teams.

They believe they can overcome it. Only time will tell if they're right.