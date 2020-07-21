Report: NFL Scraps 2020 Preseason Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

There will be zero preseason games this season, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

NFL Players Association leadership reportedly delivered the news to players on a conference call on Tuesday evening.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, team training camp roster sizes will also sit at just 80 players to open camp. The NFLPA also remains interested in pushing for a longer ramp-up period in camp. According to multiple reports, there is also a general agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-out matters and a general agreement on a stipend if games are not played.

Rookies across the league reported to training camp on Tuesday. Quarterbacks and injured players are set to report on Thursday while veteran players are set to report on July 28.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 95 NFL players are known to have tested positive for COVID-19, the NFLPA announced.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Broncos pass rusher Von Miller are among the players who are known to have had COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the NFL and the NFLPA agreed to coronavirus testing protocols prior to the start of training camp.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, said players will be tested daily for the first two weeks of camp. If the positive test rate falls below 5% after the two weeks, the league would transition to testing players every other day. If the positive test rate does not dip below 5%, daily testing will continue until it reaches that mark.

If positive tests climb to 5% or higher at any time during camp, the league will resume daily testing.

After arriving at training camp, players and staff members will be required to test negative twice before they're allowed to enter team facilities.

"Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe," the players union said Monday. "The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season."

Coronavirus testing was among the many health and safety concerns addressed by players and the NFLPA leading up to the start of training camp. Numerous NFL players took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to call out the league for ignoring player safety.