Social Media Crushes Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers Following Playoff Loss to Browns

CINCINNATI — The Browns upset the Steelers 49-38 on Sunday night. Cleveland led wire-to-wire en route to their first playoff win in 26 years.

Cleveland forced three Steelers turnovers in the first quarter, which propelled them to a 28-0 first quarter lead.

Pittsburgh responded in the third quarter with a 13-0 run, but they never got within 11 points.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was great on Sunday. He completed 21-of-34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers gifted the Browns seven points on the first play from scrimmage when center Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball over Ben Roerhlisberger's head. The Browns dove on it in the end zone to take the early lead.

"To defer to the second half and then to get seven points on the board without even having to step foot on the field is great," Mayfield said after the game. "That kickstarts it, and everybody on the sideline was like, 'Let's just keep this lead. Let's keep it going. Let's just go out and do our job.' Being up 28-0 in the first quarter is obviously an incredible start. You just have to capitalize."

Roethlisberger completed 47-of-68 passes for 501 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Browns were playing without multiple key members of their team including head coach Kevin Stefanski, cornerback Denzel Ward and guard Joel Bitonio due to a COVID-19 outbreak at their facility.

