CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is reportedly joining Colorado in the same role. According to Larry Fitzgerald Sr., Zimmer is Deion Sanders's new defensive coordinator.

Zimmer was on staff as an analyst at Jackson State last year, helping the Tigers go 12-0 for the first time in school history.

“He’s asked me about it a few times,” Zimmer said at the time of his hiring at JSU. “The pay’s not good. But I do love Deion, and I’d do anything for him. He can open up so many doors for these young men but I’m extremely impressed with the way he’s teaching them about life and not just football, and taking care of them, and talking to them about the real things that go on in the world and not the fluff stuff.”

The two first sparked a relationship in 1995 when the former All-Pro cornerback had just come over from the San Francisco 49ers.

Zimmer was entering his second season as an NFL coach, having been promoted from a defensive assistant the previous season to the Cowboys' defensive backs coach.

Since then, Zimmer became the DC in Cincinnati from 2008-13, before heading to Minnesota as the Vikings head coach from 2014-21.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room

By The Numbers: Bengals post Historic Win Over Chiefs

Look: Ja'Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win

Watch: Bengals Take Lead Over Chiefs On Chris Evans' TD

Watch: Germaine Pratt Forces Fumble Against Chiefs

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Flashes Money Signs Against Chiefs, Flagged For Taunting

Bengals Tight End Hayden Hurst Suffers Calf Injury, Won't Return Against Chiefs

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Posts Return Video Ahead Of Chiefs Game

A Closer Look at the Cincinnati Bengals' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Initiative

Get Up Panel Agrees Bengals Are Biggest Threats To Chiefs In AFC

Watch: Ted Karras Gives Weather Forecast Ahead Of Bengals-Chiefs Matchup

Watch: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Titans

Bengals Film Breakdown: Tee Higgins Showed He's A Star During Four Game Stretch Without Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok