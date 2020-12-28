Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Close to Breaking Cris Collinsworth's Rookie Record

Higgins has shined in his first NFL season

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins has shined this season, despite playing with three different quarterbacks.

The 21-year-old led Cincinnati with six receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 37-31 win over Houston.

“It doesn't feel like you're around a rookie," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the game. "He's had the right focus since day one and just really been fun to watch him, the confidence that he has as he gets through the season. He's made plays against everybody in this league. Just he's got an extremely bright future. His approach is tremendous. Where we got him when we got him in the second round is unbelievable now that you look back on it, but we're lucky to have him.”

The Bengals selected Higgins with the No. 33 pick in April's NFL Draft. He has a chance to break a franchise record on Sunday against Baltimore.

Higgins has 67 receptions for 908 yards and five touchdowns this season. He's one reception away from breaking Cris Collinsworth's record (67) for most receptions by a rookie in Bengals history.

He's also just 92 yards away from joining Collinsworth and A.J. Green as the only two rookies in team history to top the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

He's already shown that he can be part of Cincinnati's long-term solution on offense.

Higgins and Joe Burrow are two reasons why fans can be excited about the Bengals' future.

