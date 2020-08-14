Tee Higgins named a late-round hidden gem in fantasy leagues

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is dealing with a "minor" injury according to teammate Tyler Boyd, but that isn't expected to keep him on the sidelines long.

The 21-year-old rookie was one of the most productive wide receivers in college football over the past two years. He'll have to battle John Ross and Auden Tate for meaningful snaps.

"I’m really excited about Tee," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said last month. "I was very impressed the couple of times I threw with him. I think he’s going to be a really, really great player for us. I’m excited to see what he could do in camp."

Burrow isn't the only one excited about Higgins.

Sports Illustrated's Senior Fantasy Expert Shawn Childs believes the first-year wide-out could be a "late-round hidden gem" in fantasy leagues.

"He scored 26 touchdowns over 30 games in 2018 and 2019 while showing improved explosiveness last year (19.8 yards per catch)," Childs wrote. "Higgins comes into this year as the third wheel in the Bengals’ wide receiving core while getting a chance to play with Joe Burrow, who made all of his receivers better in 2019 for LSU. His route running needs some work, which will come through harder work in practice. Higgins should be the new and improved version of A.J. Green in the Bengals’ passing offense, but he’ll need to climb the depth chart to become a valuable fantasy option this year. His lower slot on the depth chart creates a buying opportunity with his ultimate upside tied to Green's health in his rookie season."

Higgins needs to get healthy if he's going to make an impact, but there's no doubt he has the talent to be a playmaker this season.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!