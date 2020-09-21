Tee Higgins getting comfortable, says Bengals receivers have to 'go make a play'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals only have one passing play of more than 20 yards this season. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is 1-for-12 on throws of 20 or more yards.

That completion was a 23-yard touchdown to tight end C.J. Uzomah in Thursday night's 35-30 loss to the Browns.

"I just feel like we've just got to go out there and make those catches, those tough, contested catches that we're not making," rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins said on Monday. "That's something we just got to keep working on, and everybody sees the confidence that we have in throwing the ball with this team. And we just got to go out there as a receiver group and go make those plays."

Higgins finished with three receptions for 35 yards against the Browns. His first NFL catch helped the Bengals get into field goal range before halftime.

Higgins believes the receivers have left plenty of plays on the field. He knows that Burrow is going to scramble, which gives him and the rest of the group more time to get open.

"He (Burrow) can move," Higgins said. "You're gonna get a lot of scramble drills in game situations so we just got to go out there and practice. And you really can't really just work on it. This is something you've got to have instinct. You see Joe's scrambling, you've got to make go make a play."

The Bengals' offense is out of sync. Burrow hasn't been able to connect with A.J. Green or John Ross downfield. They've hit on intermediate throws and have moved the ball consistently, but they have yet to hit the big one.

The Bengals will try to get that corrected before Sunday's matchup with the Eagles in Philadelphia. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

